Om Prakash, former Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Karnataka, has been found dead at his HSR Layout home in Bengaluru.

Police have named his wife as the prime suspect in the case.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed Prakash was found in a pool of blood at around 5:30pm on Sunday.

Initial reports say stab wounds caused death.