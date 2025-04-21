Former Karnataka DGP murder: Wife prime suspect
What's the story
Om Prakash, former Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Karnataka, has been found dead at his HSR Layout home in Bengaluru.
Police have named his wife as the prime suspect in the case.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed Prakash was found in a pool of blood at around 5:30pm on Sunday.
Initial reports say stab wounds caused death.
Investigation
Wife's WhatsApp message raises questions
A senior officer also disclosed that Prakash's wife had sent a WhatsApp message alleging that her husband was wandering around the house with a gun and was planning to murder her.
However, the officer suggested that she might be mentally ill, but that is yet to be confirmed.
Senior officials are presently questioning his wife in the course of their investigation into the incident.
Career
Om Prakash's distinguished career in law enforcement
Prakash, a 1981-batch IPS officer, was Karnataka's DGP and IGP from 2015 until retirement two years later.
He started out as an additional superintendent of police in Harapanahalli and Ballari districts.
He served as SP for Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru, Lokayukta officer, DIG in Fire and Emergency Services, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and more.
Detention
Family members detained for questioning
Prakash's wife, daughter Pallavi, and another family member were in the house when he was found dead.
All three have been detained and questioned by the police.
According to sources, a call from an unknown person had alerted the cops about Prakash's body.
Cops are also looking into whether Pallavi was involved in her father's murder.
Allegations
Allegations of a violent altercation
Om Prakash and his wife reportedly quarreled over money and property after he transferred one of his properties to relatives.
The couple had allegedly been fighting over the matter, which led the wife to overpower him and stab him several times.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the two had fought around 3:30pm, which turned violent when she threw chili powder on him before tying him up.
Attack details
Tools used in the alleged attack
According to reports, Prakash was stabbed with two knives during the alleged attack. A glass bottle was also used as a weapon against him.
His wife allegedly confided to another retired cop's wife that her husband was murdered.
Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Prakash's son. He was contacted for more details about the incident.