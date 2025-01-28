What's the story

It's no surprise that British rock band Coldplay's recent concert in Ahmedabad, India, set a new viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar.

The exclusive live stream of the event received a whopping 8.3 million views and raked in 165 million minutes of watch time during its three-hour-long broadcast on Sunday (January 26), per Variety.

The performance, marking Coldplay's and India's largest concert ever, was held at Narendra Modi Stadium and drew an impressive crowd of over 1.34 lakh attendees.