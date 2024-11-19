Summarize Simplifying... In short Six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Karnataka, India, for possessing fake identification documents and working illegally.

The arrests were made on Monday, India Today reported

6 Bangladeshi nationals held in Karnataka with fake IDs

What's the story The Chitradurga police in Karnataka have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals for carrying forged documents, the India Today reported. The six people, identified as Shek Saifur Rohaman, Mohammed Suman Husen Ali, Majharul, Sanowar Hossain, Muhammad Sakib Sikdar, and Azizul Shaik were arrested during a routine patrol on Monday. They were found near Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments on Holalkere Road in the second phase of Dhavalagiri Layout.

Arrested individuals had procured fake identification documents

Upon interrogation, the arrested disclosed that they had illegally immigrated to India years ago via West Bengal. They had obtained forged Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, labor cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards, and even a passport from Kolkata. These forged documents were used to open the doors for their stay and employment in India. The police have seized all these documents and initiated legal action against them.

Police operation uncovers illegal immigration and employment

The group had recently moved to Chitradurga city in search of work and had been working across states. The Superintendent of Police spearheaded the operation, with a team including CEN Police Station Inspector N Venkatesh and other district inspectors. They were also assisted by ASI RE Tippeswami and CHCs R Madhu, N Kenchappa, and Siddalingaiah Hiremath.

The Superintendent of Police has lauded the team for successfully detecting the illegal presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the district. Legal action is being initiated to deal with the infiltration and use of forged documents. This incident comes after a similar case last month when eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Karnataka's Udupi district for illegally residing without valid passports or visas.