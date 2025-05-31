Arunachal Pradesh: 7 killed as landslide sweeps vehicle into gorge
What's the story
In a tragic incident, seven people were killed when their vehicle was swept away by a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Bana-Seppa Road on Friday night.
The victims included two families traveling in the car when the landslide hit amid heavy rainfall.
The deceased included Sanju Badi (32), his wife Tasum Badi, their two children Kachung (5) and Nicha (2), along with a pregnant woman, and the children of Sichi Yame.
Vehicle details
Landslide incident leaves 1 vehicle stranded, no injuries reported
A Sumo vehicle with several passengers was also caught in the landslide, but stopped just at the edge of the road.
Fortunately, none of the passengers in this car suffered injuries, although they were left shaken by the incident.
The Bana-Seppa road is notorious for frequent landslides during the monsoon season, and locals have often complained about poor road conditions and the lack of warning systems.
Rescue challenges
Rescue efforts hampered by weather conditions
Rescue teams were rushed to the spot, but their efforts were hampered by incessant rain and mud. The landslide had created a huge challenge for them in carrying out the rescue operations.
Despite these challenges, authorities are working tirelessly to recover the bodies and provide assistance to those affected by this tragic incident.