What's the story

In a tragic incident, seven people were killed when their vehicle was swept away by a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Bana-Seppa Road on Friday night.

The victims included two families traveling in the car when the landslide hit amid heavy rainfall.

The deceased included Sanju Badi (32), his wife Tasum Badi, their two children Kachung (5) and Nicha (2), along with a pregnant woman, and the children of Sichi Yame.