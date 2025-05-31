May 31, 202510:10 am

What's the story

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The arrest was made during a trap operation on Thursday.

Raghuvanshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2013 batch, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a local mining businessman.