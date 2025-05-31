ED official caught taking ₹20L bribe, arrested by CBI
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The arrest was made during a trap operation on Thursday.
Raghuvanshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2013 batch, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a local mining businessman.
Bribery details
CBI's trap operation reveals larger bribery scheme
The CBI's operation was part of a larger investigation into alleged corruption. The total bribe demanded by Raghuvanshi was ₹2 crore, with ₹20 lakh being the first installment.
The officer had allegedly struck a deal with a local mine operator to remove their name from an ongoing money laundering probe by the ED.
Legal proceedings
Raghuvanshi remanded to judicial custody, investigation continues
After his arrest, Raghuvanshi was produced before a court after undergoing a medical examination. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
The court proceedings will continue on June 4 for further hearings on the bail application filed by advocate Sidhant Mohanty, who appeared on behalf of Raghuvanshi during these proceedings.
Investigation progress
CBI's ongoing investigation into ED officer's bribery case
The CBI has registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with this case.
Further searches and investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of corruption and identify any additional individuals involved in this scheme.
The ED is yet to issue an official statement regarding Raghuvanshi's arrest and the ongoing investigation.