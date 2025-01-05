Drone falls dangerously close to Odisha CM during temple visit
What's the story
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi had a security scare on Thursday when a drone fell near him during his visit to the Jhadaeshwar Temple in Jharsuguda's Purunabasti area.
The incident came to light on Sunday through video clips and images doing rounds on social media.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Probe launched
Investigation underway into drone incident
The drone was immediately taken away from the chief minister's vicinity by security personnel.
Initial reports indicate it was meant for photography but its closeness to Manjhi has prompted an official investigation.
Authorities are now trying to find out the reason and bring those responsible to book for this security breach.
Security concerns
Unauthorized drone spotted over Puri's Jagannath Temple
In another incident, an unauthorized drone was seen over Puri's Jagannath Temple early Sunday morning.
Eyewitnesses claimed the drone was seen circling the temple's Meghanada Pacheri and hovering over important areas such as Dadhinauti and Neelachakra.
The drone passed over the northern gate for a few moments before rising and disappearing.
Police officials confirmed two teams are actively investigating to identify those responsible for this incident too.