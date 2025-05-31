Himanta breaks silence on 'pushbacks' into Bangladesh
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that people declared foreigners by the state's Foreigners Tribunals are being pushed back to Bangladesh.
The move comes after a Supreme Court order directing the state to initiate deportation procedures for individuals declared as foreigners, particularly those whose nationality is known.
Sarma said those who haven't appealed against their status are being pushed back as per court directions.
Court order
Sarma cites Supreme Court directive for pushbacks
Sarma referred to a February 4 Supreme Court order that directed the state to start deportation procedures for 63 declared foreigners.
"You know that there is a Supreme Court case, and the Supreme Court had directed us that those who are declared foreigners have to be returned (to their country of origin) through whatever means," he said.
Sarma said those without pending appeals have "forfeited their right to stay in Assam," but clarified that people with pending appeals aren't targeted.
Ongoing detentions
Pushbacks amid ongoing detentions and court hearings
The pushbacks come amid widespread detentions of people declared foreigners since May 23.
Many families are unaware of their loved ones' whereabouts.
Sarma said the government is expediting the detection of foreigners in Assam, with plans for more pushbacks and detections soon.
"So in the next few days, pushbacks will also be there, detection will also be done, and the Union government will also send some people to Bangladesh in coordination with the Bangladesh government," he said.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court to hear plea on illegal detention
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea on June 2 regarding the alleged illegal detention of individuals by the Assam Police.
The Gauhati High Court has also asked the state government to clarify the situation of two brothers declared foreigners and their alleged arbitrary arrest.
Their next hearing is scheduled for June 4.