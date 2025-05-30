What's the story

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a regional civil defense exercise, "Operation Shield," to be held on May 31.

The exercise will cover districts in states and union territories bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

This will be the second "civil defense exercise," a follow-up to the first such activity that was held on May 7, hours before Operation Sindoor.