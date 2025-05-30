What's 'Operation Shield' that India will conduct on May 31
What's the story
India's Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a regional civil defense exercise, "Operation Shield," to be held on May 31.
The exercise will cover districts in states and union territories bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
This will be the second "civil defense exercise," a follow-up to the first such activity that was held on May 7, hours before Operation Sindoor.
Exercise objectives
Operation Shield: Aims and coordination
The mock drill is scheduled to be conducted from 5:00pm onwards.
The exercise is aimed at improving preparedness against possible hostile attacks. It will be conducted under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968.
The Additional Director General of Civil Defence will coordinate the exercise to identify key preparedness gaps in civil defense and overall emergency readiness.
Exercise details
Operation Shield: Mock drills and simulated scenarios
The mock drill will involve air raid warning systems, total blackout procedures, evacuation in case of enemy attacks, and activation of hotlines between the Indian Air Force and Civil Defence Control Rooms.
Simulated drone attacks on military stations and evacuation drills are also planned as part of the exercise.
Youth organizations like the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and Bharat Scouts & Guides will also take part.
Exercise postponement
Operation Shield: Postponement and administrative coordination
After the drill, districts must submit detailed action reports assessing performance and identifying areas for improvement.
The exercise was originally scheduled for May 29 but was postponed due to administrative reasons.
The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards had already observed that the initial drill revealed major preparation deficiencies.
Based on these findings, the ministry issued directions on May 9 to fix the shortcomings, invoking emergency powers and securing monetary assistance through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).