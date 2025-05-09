Pakistan attacks India with drones again; explosion in Pokhran, Samba
What's the story
Sirens sounded in Jammu for the second day in a row as Pakistan shelled parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Samba, Poonch and Uri.
Videos shared by ANI show red streaks in the sky, while explosions can be heard as India's air defense intercepts Pakistani drones.
Heavy artillery fire and explosions have also been reported from Samba and Pokhran.
Complete blackout in Udhampur
#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/k7r3h34ndg
Complete blackout in several districts
A power cut has also been reported in Srinagar, while a complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor, Udhampur, Ambala and Panchkula districts of Haryana, and in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Drones were also spotted in Punjab, including in Pathankot and Ferozepur.
Amid heavy shelling and drone attacks, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged people to stay indoors.