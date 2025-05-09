What's the story

Pakistan attacked Indian military installations with 300-400 drones and attempted infiltration at 36 locations on the night of May 7 and 8, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said on Friday evening.

She said the Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, adding that the possible purpose of such aerial intrusions was to test air defense systems and collect intelligence.

Furthermore, initial reports suggest that the drones fired at Indian cities were Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.