Pakistan fired 300-400 drones, used civilian planes as cover: Government
What's the story
Pakistan attacked Indian military installations with 300-400 drones and attempted infiltration at 36 locations on the night of May 7 and 8, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said on Friday evening.
She said the Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, adding that the possible purpose of such aerial intrusions was to test air defense systems and collect intelligence.
Furthermore, initial reports suggest that the drones fired at Indian cities were Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.
Casualties
Casualties reported in Jammu and Kashmir
Joining the press conference with Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said in response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defense sites in Pakistan and that one of them destroyed AD radar.
"Pakistan also carried out artillery shelling across the line of control using heavy-calibre artillery guns and armed drones... which resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian army personnel. Pakistan army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire."
Civilians
Pakistan did not close its airspace
Singh also alleged that Pakistan did not close its airspace to passenger flights during the time of the attack, using civilian planes as shields.
She said this was done, knowing full well that its attack on India would result in a quick air defense retaliation.
Corroborating, Colonel Qureshi, holding a screenshot of flight data, stated that the Indian side's airspace had no civil aviation activity owing to a declared shutdown, but civil aircraft were flying between Karachi and Lahore.
Twitter Post
India shares data from Flightradar24
#WATCH | Delhi: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh says, "...Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 08:30 hours in the evening. Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its… pic.twitter.com/VaTB61Wqr6— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
Misri
'Pakistan is trying desperately to impart a communal hue'
Also joining the briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that instead of accepting responsibility for its conduct, Pakistan has made absurd and outrageous accusations that the Indian armed forces are targeting its cities like Amritsar and attempting to blame Pakistan.
"Pakistan spread disinformation that India targeted the Nankama Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack, which is....blatant lie...Pakistan is trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create a communal discord," he said.
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor services suspended
Asked whether the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be operational or not, Misri said in view of the existing security scenario, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further orders.
The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing that connects two important gurdwaras (Sikh temples): Gurdwara Darbar Sahib near Narowal in Pakistan and Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.