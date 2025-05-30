What's the story

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old engineer allegedly killed his parents in Memari, West Bengal, and dragged their bodies on the street before heading to an orphanage madrasa in Bongaon.

There, he attacked four people with a machete, TOI reported.

The accused, Humayun Kabir, is a Jadavpur University graduate who had worked in Delhi and Noida.

He was living with his parents after losing his job five months ago and getting divorced last year.