'Radicalized' engineer kills parents, drags corpses on street in Bengal
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old engineer allegedly killed his parents in Memari, West Bengal, and dragged their bodies on the street before heading to an orphanage madrasa in Bongaon.
There, he attacked four people with a machete, TOI reported.
The accused, Humayun Kabir, is a Jadavpur University graduate who had worked in Delhi and Noida.
He was living with his parents after losing his job five months ago and getting divorced last year.
Radicalization
Kabir's radicalization and violent outburst
Per the TOI report, Kabir had allegedly been radicalized and was extensively reading jihadi literature online before the attacks. His parents had asked his sister, Tamanna Rahman, to help bring him back to his senses just a day before the murders.
On Wednesday morning, he allegedly killed his parents, Haji Mustafizur Rahman (65) and Mumtaz Begum (55), at their home in Memari's Kazipara area.
The couple was found with deep gashes on their throats and their bodies.
Orphanage assault
Kabir's attack on Bongaon orphanage
Later that day, Kabir traveled to Bongaon and attacked four people at the Hafizia Kharizia Orphanage Madrassa with an ax and machete.
The victims included two elderly teachers who were seriously injured and rushed to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital.
After the attack, Kabir was arrested from the madrassa premises.
During interrogation, he linked himself to his parents' murder by giving police his Memari address.
Mob attack
Mob violence at Bongaon police station
After Kabir's arrest, a mob of 100-150 locals stormed the Bongaon police station to demand his release.
Police had to resort to a lathi charge and arrested 10 people for rioting.
The Bongaon police issued warnings against communalizing the incident and spreading rumors on social media.
A six-member East Burdwan police team has been sent to investigate Kabir's links with the orphanage and his motive behind the attack.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators probe Kabir's extremist links
Investigators are looking into whether Kabir acted alone or was part of a larger network. The knife used in both attacks was bought from an e-commerce website.
Bongaon SP Dinesh Kumar confirmed that Kabir had not confessed to the killings initially but later admitted to murdering his parents.
He has been remanded in police custody for three days as investigations continue into his possible extremist links and motives behind these violent acts.