Centre notifies guidelines for sale of walkie-talkie, radio online
What's the story
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has released new guidelines to regulate the sale and illegal listing of radio equipment, including walkie-talkies, on e-commerce platforms.
The move is aimed at preventing the unauthorized sale of these devices, which could compromise consumer safety and disrupt essential communication networks.
The decision was taken after consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Compliance requirements
Guidelines mandate compliance and transparency in listings
The guidelines require e-commerce platforms to list only authorized walkie-talkie devices that operate on permitted frequencies.
Product listings must specify frequency ranges, technical parameters, and proof of regulatory approval (Equipment Type Approval).
E-commerce entities are also required to verify regulatory compliance, including licensing where applicable.
Listings lacking frequency information or necessary certification should be taken down.
Advertising restrictions
Misleading advertisements and non-compliance may attract penalties
The guidelines also prohibit misleading advertisements or product descriptions that could misinform consumers about the legal usage of such devices.
Sellers are required to ensure that equipment listed for sale does not operate on frequencies that require frequency assignment and authorization by DOT.
Frequency bands must be clearly labeled in product descriptions.
Non-compliance with these regulations can attract penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.