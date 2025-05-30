What's the story

The Supreme Court has directed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 in a single shift.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath observed that conducting the exam in two shifts would lead to "arbitrariness and also does not keep all the candidates at the same level."

"Any two question papers can never be said to be of...identical level of difficulty or ease. There has to be a variation," the court observed.