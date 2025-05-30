'NEET-PG 2025 can't be held in 2 shifts': SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 in a single shift.
A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath observed that conducting the exam in two shifts would lead to "arbitrariness and also does not keep all the candidates at the same level."
"Any two question papers can never be said to be of...identical level of difficulty or ease. There has to be a variation," the court observed.
Argument dismissed
Court rejects NBE's argument for 2-shift exam
The court also dismissed the NBE's argument that there weren't enough centers for a single-shift exam.
It said, "We are not ready to accept that in entire country and considering the technological advancements in this country, the examining body could not find enough centers to hold the examination and one shift."
The NEET-PG 2025 is scheduled for June 15, giving ample time for necessary arrangements, the court argued.
Petition arguments
Petitioners argue 2-shift exam prioritizes luck over merit
The petitioners had argued that a two-shift exam gives priority to "luck" over "merit."
They contended that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution due to a lack of transparency in moderation and normalization processes.
The plea also referred to NEET-PG 2024's two-shift format, which resulted in litigation over disparities between shifts.
It claimed these discrepancies could inflate marks and rankings, violating Article 14.
Counsel arguments
NBE's counsel argues for online exam, court remains unconvinced
Senior Advocate Maninder Acharya, representing the NBE, defended the decision, explaining that the examination is conducted online as the 2024 NEET UG had to be cancelled due to malpractice.
However, the bench remained unconvinced, pointing out that double-shift was not done for the NEET-UG, which has more candidates.
The court, however, allowed the NBE to apply for an extension of time if they find that "they are not able to identify the centers and conduct the examination on 15th June."