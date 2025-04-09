'Serious breach..': SC admonishes Centre for delaying motor-accident cashless scheme
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has voiced its displeasure at the Centre's sluggishness in implementing a cashless medical treatment scheme for victims of motor accidents.
The court asked the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport to explain.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that despite their January 8 order, there has been no compliance from the government's side.
Judicial reprimand
Court criticizes government for non-compliance
The SC rebuked the government for failing to comply with its directives.
"The time granted has expired on March 15, 2025. This is a serious breach and violation of not only orders of this court but a violation of implementing a very beneficial legislation," the bench said.
The secretary has been asked to appear on video conference and explain the reason behind the non-compliance of such directives.
Implementation hurdles
Government cites obstacles in implementing scheme
Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, representing the government, cited "bottlenecks" for the delay.
However, the SC said, "This is your own legislation, people are losing lives because there is no facility for cashless treatment. This is for the benefit of common people."
It warned it wouldn't hesitate to take action under contempt if required.
Deadline set
Supreme Court orders explanation by April 28
The SC has directed the Secretary to submit an explanation by April 28.
On January 8, the court had asked the government to draw up a scheme for cashless medical treatment for motor accident victims in the "golden hour" period prescribed under law. The golden hour is the crucial first 60 minutes after a person suffers severe trauma.
The court quoted Section 162(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act and directed a plan be submitted by March 14.