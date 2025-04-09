SC orders clear labeling on packaged food within 3 months
What's the story
The Supreme Court has given the government a three-month deadline to implement amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.
This would make it mandatory to display key information on packaged food items, including nutritional details such as total sugar, salt, and saturated fat.
The order came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) presided over by a bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan.
Justice's statement
Supreme Court highlights lack of information on food packaging
While hearing the PIL, Justice JB Pardiwala pointed out the lack of information on food packaging.
"You all have grandchildren? Let the order on petition come. You will know what Kurkure and Maggi are and how their wrappers should be. The packets have no information," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Regulatory changes
Government acknowledges need for clearer food labeling
Responding, the government told the court that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has filed an affidavit regarding the need for clearer food labeling.
The affidavit stated that the authorities have received 14,000 comments on proposed rules and will amend regulations in line.
The Supreme Court then disposed of the PIL after imposing a three-month deadline for the necessary regulatory changes.
Proposal details
FSSAI's proposal for clearer nutritional information on food labels
In June 2024, the FSSAI had approved a proposal to print nutritional information, including total sugar, salt, and saturated fat in bold letters on packaged food labels.
The aim of this amendment is to enable consumers to better understand the nutritional value of their food.
Since then, the government has invited public suggestions and objections on these proposed changes.
Health benefits
Government's statement on the impact of labeling changes
The government's statement on the proposed changes in food labeling highlights their potential health benefits.
"Along with empowering consumers to make healthier choices, the amendment would also contribute toward efforts to combat the rise of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and promote public health and well-being."
It believes clearer labeling requirements will aid global efforts to fight against NCDs.