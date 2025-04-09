What's the story

The Supreme Court has given the government a three-month deadline to implement amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

This would make it mandatory to display key information on packaged food items, including nutritional details such as total sugar, salt, and saturated fat.

The order came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) presided over by a bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan.