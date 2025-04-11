What's the story

The Supreme Court has ruled that unsubstantiated allegations of incompetence of local police are not a ground for transferring an investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran issued the ruling while setting aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana HC.

The lower court had directed a CBI probe merely on the complainant's claims about local police.