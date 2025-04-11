47 killed in rain-related incidents in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand
What's the story
Rain, lightning, and hailstorms battered Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand on Thursday, killing at least 47 people and injuring many more.
In Bihar alone, at least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes across seven districts.
Casualties were reported from Nalanda, Siwan, Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad.
Nalanda saw the worst with 18 deaths.
Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the victims.
Official statement
Chief Minister appeals for vigilance during bad weather
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "CM Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the death of 18 people in Nalanda, 2 in Siwan, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Darbhanga, 1 in Begusarai, 1 in Bhagalpur and 1 in Jehanabad due to severe storm and lightning."
In Uttar Pradesh, around 22 individuals lost their lives in different rain-related incidents across 15 districts, while four individuals were injured in Jharkhand due to lightning strikes.
Weather warning
IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert to several districts in Bihar, including Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada, and Patna.
The IMD bulletin has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over these areas for Friday and Saturday.
This comes after heavy rainfall on Thursday led to waterlogging in many parts of Patna city itself, which recorded 42.6mm rainfall till 5:30pm that day.