What's the story

Rain, lightning, and hailstorms battered Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand on Thursday, killing at least 47 people and injuring many more.

In Bihar alone, at least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes across seven districts.

Casualties were reported from Nalanda, Siwan, Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad.

Nalanda saw the worst with 18 deaths.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the victims.