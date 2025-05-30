Delhi-Gurugram commute now shorter; NHAI begins new expressway tunnel trial
What's the story
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started trial runs for a new 5.1km tunnel linking the Dwarka Expressway with Indira Gandhi International Airport and NH-48.
The project aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and provide a quicker route between Gurgaon, Dwarka, and the airport.
The trials will be conducted daily from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. The tunnel is expected to be fully operational by June 5.
Infrastructure specifics
Tunnel features and construction details
The tunnel, comprising two parts, is India's longest and widest urban road tunnel, TOI reported, citing officials.
The main 3.6km eight-lane tunnel connects the Dwarka Expressway to IGI Airport, while a 1.5km two-lane tunnel links it to NH-48 toward Gurgaon.
All electrical, mechanical, and civil works have been completed for the project, which is part of Phase 4 of the ₹9,000 crore Dwarka Expressway project.
Evaluation phase
Trial runs to assess traffic patterns
The trial runs will help assess vehicle movement, traffic density, and flow patterns before a full-scale opening planned for mid-June.
Data collected during these trials will be analyzed to see if any changes are needed before the tunnel becomes fully operational.
Gurugram Police have advised commuters from Jaipur, Sohna, and Southern Peripheral Road to use this new route for a faster journey to the airport.
Aesthetic touch
Tunnel murals and future prospects
The tunnel's walls are adorned with colorful murals showcasing the culture of various states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.
The project is expected to improve connectivity between major regions, including Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, and Dwarka, once it opens fully.
It will also enhance connectivity with other corridors in and around Delhi-NCR to facilitate seamless movement of traffic from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar toward northern destinations like Sonipat, Panipat, and Chandigarh.