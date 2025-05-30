What's the story

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started trial runs for a new 5.1km tunnel linking the Dwarka Expressway with Indira Gandhi International Airport and NH-48.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and provide a quicker route between Gurgaon, Dwarka, and the airport.

The trials will be conducted daily from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. The tunnel is expected to be fully operational by June 5.