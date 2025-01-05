What's the story

Four Maoists were gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday evening in an encounter with security forces.

The encounter took place in the Abujhmaad forest, located near the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, also lost his life in the operation, TOI reported.