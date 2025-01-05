4 Maoists, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
Four Maoists were gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday evening in an encounter with security forces.
The encounter took place in the Abujhmaad forest, located near the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.
A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, also lost his life in the operation, TOI reported.
Operation details
Encounter part of anti-Naxalite initiative
The joint operation was part of an anti-Naxalite initiative by security personnel.
After the gunfire stopped late Saturday night, security forces recovered the bodies of four Maoists along with automatic weapons.
These included an AK-47 and a self-loading rifle (SLR), which shows the level of preparedness and firepower the insurgents have.
A senior police official confirmed that search operations in the encounter area are still underway.