What's the story

Dense fog blanketed Delhi over the weekend, causing major disruptions in flight and train operations.

The city experienced zero visibility for as long as nine hours at Palam and six hours at Safdarjung.

The weather phenomenon started late Friday night and continued till Saturday morning, severely impacting transportation across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Delhi's air quality also remained poor during this period, with a recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) of 378 on Saturday.