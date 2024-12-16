Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to fluctuating pollution levels, Delhi and surrounding districts have reinstated GRAP III, a plan that includes hybrid learning for schools up to class 5 and the option for online education.

The plan also bans non-essential diesel vehicles with BS-IV or older standards from the city and halts construction activities.

The measures, which follow a period of eased restrictions, may extend to staggering timings for public and central government offices.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) reached 367

GRAP-III reimposed across Delhi-NCR; schools to function in hybrid mode

By Chanshimla Varah 03:58 pm Dec 16, 202403:58 pm

What's the story The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has implemented stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a sharp increase in pollution levels. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) reached 367 at 2:00pm signifying very poor air quality. The Centre's air quality panel took this decision after witnessing adverse meteorological conditions, including calm winds and low mixing height.

New measures

GRAP III restrictions: What changes for schools, diesel vehicles

Under GRAP III, schools till class 5 in Delhi and adjoining areas will function in a hybrid mode, mixing physical and online classes wherever possible. Students and guardians may opt for online education, if available. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that this measure applies to schools in Delhi and districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Restrictions expanded

Diesel vehicles ban, construction activities halted

The restrictions also include a ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards within Delhi. Non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards registered outside Delhi are also prohibited from entering the city. These measures only applied to BS-III vehicles in earlier restrictions. "The panel's sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the order said.

Pollution resurgence

GRAP III reinstated following temporary improvement in air quality

The introduction of GRAP III comes after a phase of relaxed restrictions when pollution levels had dipped temporarily. The region had been under GRAP IV restrictions till December 6 but was downgraded to GRAP II as conditions improved. The CAQM has also directed state governments in NCR to consider staggering timings for public offices and municipal bodies under stage III. The Centre may also implement similar measures for central government offices.