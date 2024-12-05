Summarize Simplifying... In short A state-level boxer and Delhi University student, Tanwar, was arrested for the premeditated murder of his family on his parents' wedding anniversary.

He initially lied about his whereabouts, but inconsistencies in his statements and CCTV footage led to his confession.

Tanwar, feeling neglected and humiliated by his family, killed his sister, father, and mother, then attempted to cover up the crime by cleaning the house and disposing of the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes.

The accused was pursuing a degree in political science

Delhi triple murder: Student who killed family was state-level boxer

By Chanshimla Varah 04:38 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story A 20-year-old Delhi University student and state-level boxer, Arjun Tanwar, has been arrested for the murder of his parents and sister. The victims were identified as former army man Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal(46) and their daughter Kavita (23). They were found dead at their residence in Neb Sarai, South Delhi, on Wednesday morning.

Motive unveiled

Motive behind the murders: Familial resentment and humiliation

The police claimed that Tanwar had a strained relationship with his family, feeling neglected as he thought his parents favored his sister over him. He also reportedly felt humiliated by his father, who had recently scolded him in public. The murders were premeditated and took place on December 4, coinciding with his parents' wedding anniversary.

Crime details

Tanwar's confession and attempt to cover up crime

Tanwar initially gave a false alibi, saying he was at the gym when the murders took place. However, police investigations found inconsistencies in his statements. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his sister first by slitting her throat while she slept. He then attacked his father upstairs and slit his mother's throat in the washroom. After the crime, Tanwar tried covering up by changing clothes and cleaning blood spots in the house.

Investigation progress

Police recover evidence, Tanwar's confession leads to arrest

He later dumped the blood-stained clothes and the army knife used in the murders at Sanjay Van. Although he staged a scene to indicate he found the bodies after returning home, police found no signs of forced entry or theft at the crime scene. Joint Commissioner of Police SK Jain said CCTV footage and contradictions in Tanwar's statements led to his confession. The accused was pursuing a degree in political science at Delhi University.