Delhi triple murder: Student who killed family was state-level boxer
A 20-year-old Delhi University student and state-level boxer, Arjun Tanwar, has been arrested for the murder of his parents and sister. The victims were identified as former army man Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal(46) and their daughter Kavita (23). They were found dead at their residence in Neb Sarai, South Delhi, on Wednesday morning.
Motive behind the murders: Familial resentment and humiliation
The police claimed that Tanwar had a strained relationship with his family, feeling neglected as he thought his parents favored his sister over him. He also reportedly felt humiliated by his father, who had recently scolded him in public. The murders were premeditated and took place on December 4, coinciding with his parents' wedding anniversary.
Tanwar's confession and attempt to cover up crime
Tanwar initially gave a false alibi, saying he was at the gym when the murders took place. However, police investigations found inconsistencies in his statements. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his sister first by slitting her throat while she slept. He then attacked his father upstairs and slit his mother's throat in the washroom. After the crime, Tanwar tried covering up by changing clothes and cleaning blood spots in the house.
Police recover evidence, Tanwar's confession leads to arrest
He later dumped the blood-stained clothes and the army knife used in the murders at Sanjay Van. Although he staged a scene to indicate he found the bodies after returning home, police found no signs of forced entry or theft at the crime scene. Joint Commissioner of Police SK Jain said CCTV footage and contradictions in Tanwar's statements led to his confession. The accused was pursuing a degree in political science at Delhi University.