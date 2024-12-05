Summarize Simplifying... In short A Delhi schoolboy named Prince died following a scuffle with a classmate over shoulder touching, leading to the school's temporary closure and a shift to online classes.

While doctors suggest a possible medical condition as the cause of death, Prince's family alleges negligence by the school and demands justice.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during a class transition

Delhi schoolboy dies after 'scuffle' with classmate over shoulder touching

By Chanshimla Varah 11:57 am Dec 05, 202411:57 am

What's the story A 12-year-old boy, identified as Prince, died at Delhi's Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar on Tuesday morning after a scuffle with a classmate of the same age. The fight reportedly started after their shoulders accidentally brushed against each other, following which the other student allegedly shoved Prince toward a wall and held him by his neck. The police have since arrested the other student involved in the fight and are investigating the case.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, school shifts to online classes

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary confirmed they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of Prince's death. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the apprehended classmate. The school principal, Archana Soni, verified the altercation happened around 8:30am inside Class 6-B and immediate action was taken to break up the fight. After this incident, the school has temporarily closed its premises and shifted to online classes.

Family's protest

Family alleges negligence, demands justice

Prince was rushed to Fortis Hospital immediately after the incident, where he was declared dead at around 10:15am. Though there were no visible injuries, doctors noted frothing at the mouth, which could indicate a possible medical condition. Doctors believe the boy may have had a convulsion-related ailment. However, Prince's family has refuted these claims, saying he was perfectly healthy when he left for school that day.

Investigation progress

Police to question parents of Prince's classmate

They protested outside the school, accusing the administration of negligence and questioning its safety measures during such incidents. The police are now probing students and teachers present at the time of the incident. They also intend to question the parents of Prince's classmate involved in the scuffle. Prince is survived by his father, Sagar, who works as a drain cleaner for a private firm; his mother, Neetu, who is a homemaker; and his 14-year-old brother.