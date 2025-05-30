What's the story

A tragic accident occurred in Sikkim on Thursday night when a tourist vehicle veered off a sharp turn, plunging nearly 1,000 feet off a cliff into the swollen Teesta river.

One person has been confirmed dead, while eight others, including Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha leader Itishree Jena, are reportedly missing.

The vehicle was carrying 11 people, including tourists from West Bengal and Odisha.