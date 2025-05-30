Vehicle falls into Teesta River; 1 killed, BJP leader missing
A tragic accident occurred in Sikkim on Thursday night when a tourist vehicle veered off a sharp turn, plunging nearly 1,000 feet off a cliff into the swollen Teesta river.
One person has been confirmed dead, while eight others, including Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha leader Itishree Jena, are reportedly missing.
The vehicle was carrying 11 people, including tourists from West Bengal and Odisha.
Rescue mission
Multi-agency teams launch rescue operation in Sikkim
Authorities have confirmed that the body has been recovered, while one tourist has been rescued in critical condition.
Rescue operations are being carried out by a multi-agency team including the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sikkim Police and district administration.
Local volunteers have also joined the search efforts, which are taking place under challenging weather and terrain conditions, as the Teesta River is swollen.
Government response
Odisha and Sikkim governments coordinate for rescue efforts
The area has been cordoned off, and tourists have been advised to avoid traveling on the Lachen-Lachung route until further notice.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended support to the victims' families. The Odisha government is in touch with its Sikkim counterpart to expedite rescue operations.
Meanwhile, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences, adding that "we are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary resource is deployed for the ongoing rescue and relief efforts."
Rescue efforts were underway
A tourist vehicle plunged into the Teesta River on Thursday night; rescue efforts underway.
