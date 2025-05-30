What's the story

The three accused in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta, have been found guilty by a court in Uttarakhand.

The sentence has yet to be announced, Ankita's lawyer Ajay Pant told ANI.

Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered by the resort owner Arya and his two associates after she refused to offer "extra services" to VIP guests.