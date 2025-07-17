Amarnath Yatra suspended after woman killed by shooting stone
What's the story
The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage has been suspended for Thursday after a woman was killed by a shooting stone on the Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, also left three others injured due to a landslide. This is the first suspension of the yatra from Jammu this year since it started on July 3.
Video footage
Video shows many people stranded
In a dramatic video, numerous people are shown stranded as a mudslide hits the Baltal route. The video also shows two devotees being swept away by a muddy torrent but were rescued by others present. Many others are seen clinging to railings installed along the pathway in an attempt to save themselves from the mudslide.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were quickly deployed to the site of the accident for rescue operations. Reports say that the Border Roads Organisation has started restoration work on the Yatra track. Officials have said that the yatra will remain suspended until this work is completed.
Pilgrim statistics
Over 2 lakh pilgrims have visited this year
The Amarnath Yatra is undertaken through two main routes: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. This year, over two lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,880-meter-high shrine. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 9, with thousands of troops, paramilitary personnel, and police deployed for security during this period.