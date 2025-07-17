Amarnath Yatra suspended after woman killed by shooting stone 

The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage has been suspended for Thursday after a woman was killed by a shooting stone on the Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, also left three others injured due to a landslide. This is the first suspension of the yatra from Jammu this year since it started on July 3.

Video footage Video shows many people stranded In a dramatic video, numerous people are shown stranded as a mudslide hits the Baltal route. The video also shows two devotees being swept away by a muddy torrent but were rescued by others present. Many others are seen clinging to railings installed along the pathway in an attempt to save themselves from the mudslide.

Rescue efforts Rescue operations underway The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were quickly deployed to the site of the accident for rescue operations. Reports say that the Border Roads Organisation has started restoration work on the Yatra track. Officials have said that the yatra will remain suspended until this work is completed.