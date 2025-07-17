Over 50 killed in huge fire at hypermarket in Iraq
What's the story
A huge fire at the Hyper Mall in Al-Kut, Iraq, has claimed the lives of over 50 people and injured dozens. The fire broke out on the first floor of the Hyper Mall, although the exact cause is still unknown. The mall had only opened five days prior to the tragedy.
Incident details
Fire broke out on 1st floor
Videos on social media showed flames engulfing the five-story building in Kut overnight as firefighters tried to contain the fire. Emergency services were still taking victims to hospitals as late as 4:00am local time (GMT +3) on Thursday. Hospitals in Kut, located about 160km southeast of Baghdad, are now filled with casualties from this tragic incident, per AFP.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the mall
#BREAKING Fifty people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq— Guy Elster גיא אלסטר (@guyelster) July 17, 2025
pic.twitter.com/3r2d3Gx9Cv
Legal proceedings
Legal action has been taken against the owner
Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi has said that legal action has been taken against the owner of both the building and the mall. He said, "We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall." The governor also promised that initial probe results into this tragic incident would be released within two days. He has declared three days of mourning for the victims, according to local media.