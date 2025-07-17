A look at highest successful run-chases for India in WODIs
What's the story
India defeated England by four wickets in the first Women's One Day International (ODI) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 259 with 10 balls to spare. Deepti Sharma was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 62. Notably, India record their second-highest successful run-chase in WODIs. Have a look their top three run-chases.
#1
265 vs Australia Women, Mackay, 2021
India have chased down a 260-plus target in WODIs only once. It came against Australia in 2021 (Mackay). The visitors, who slumped to 208/6, completed the run-chase in the final over. They won by two wickets as Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh returned unbeaten. Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia earlier scored half-centuries for India. Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar took three wickets each.
#2
259 vs England Women, Southampton, 2025
As mentioned, India's 259 against England is now their highest target chased in WODIs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were staring at a collapse at 124/4. Skipper Harmanpreet departed for 17 (27). However, Jemimah Rodrigues (48), Deepti Sharma (62*), and Amanjot Kaur (20*) won India the nail-biter in the final over. India won with four balls remaining.
#3
252 vs New Zealand Women, Queenstown, 2022
India's only other 250-plus successful run-chase in WODIs came against New Zealand in 2022. The Women in Blue were 4-0 down in the five-match WODI series in Queenstown. However, they chased down 252 in the final WODI to escape a clean sweep. Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet (63), and Mithali Raj (57*) starred in India's historic run-chase at John Davies Oval.