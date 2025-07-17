Range Rover Velar Autobiography arrives in India at ₹90L
What's the story
Range Rover has launched the new Velar Autobiography in India, priced at ₹89.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV comes with two powertrain options: a P250 petrol engine that produces 246.6hp and 365Nm of torque, and a D200 mild-hybrid diesel engine with an output of 201hp and torque of up to 430Nm.
Design details
The luxury SUV flaunts a minimalist design
The Velar Autobiography has a sleek, minimalist silhouette with signature elements like a floating roof, flush-fitted door handles, and Pixel LED headlights with DRLs. It also comes with 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels, copper-colored accents, and a black roof for enhanced road presence. The interior is designed to reflect contemporary British luxury with highlights such as a sliding panoramic roof and 20-way massage front seats wrapped in leather.
Tech features
It offers advanced driver-assist features
The Velar Autobiography packs a Meridian 3D Surround Sound System for an immersive audio experience. It also provides driver-assist and off-road features such as Terrain Response 2, Electronic Air Suspension, Wade Sensing, 3D Surround Camera, and Adaptive Dynamics. The SUV is now available for bookings at Land Rover dealerships across India.