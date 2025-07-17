The car comes in two powertrain options

Range Rover Velar Autobiography arrives in India at ₹90L

By Mudit Dube 01:47 pm Jul 17, 2025

What's the story

Range Rover has launched the new Velar Autobiography in India, priced at ₹89.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV comes with two powertrain options: a P250 petrol engine that produces 246.6hp and 365Nm of torque, and a D200 mild-hybrid diesel engine with an output of 201hp and torque of up to 430Nm.