Trump says Coca-Cola is changing its key ingredient in US 

US President Donald Trump has announced that Coca-Cola has agreed to consider switching to real cane sugar for its drinks sold in the country. The move comes after Trump's Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr raised concerns over the health impacts of corn syrup, which is currently used in American Coke. "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump said on social media.

Company reaction Coke's response to Trump's announcement Responding to Trump's announcement, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said they "appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm" but didn't confirm the recipe change. The representative promised that "more details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon." Meanwhile, Trump endorsed the move saying it would be "a very good move by them - You'll see. It's just better!"

Ingredient debate Coke uses different sweeteners in different countries While Coke sold in the US is usually sweetened with corn syrup, other countries like Mexico, the UK and Australia prefer cane sugar. In April, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey had said that "we continue to make progress on sugar reduction in our beverages." He added that the company has been changing recipes and using its global marketing resources to promote its expanding portfolio.

Economic implications Switch could hurt American corn farmers The possible switch to cane sugar instead of corn syrup could have economic implications for American corn farmers. Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said, "Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar." He added that this would all be done without any nutritional benefit.