Indore named India's cleanest city for 8th consecutive year

Indore has been declared the cleanest city among the 'Super Swachh League Cities' for the eighth consecutive year at the Swachh Survekshan Awards Ceremony 2024-25. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the event attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Indore was also ranked as the cleanest city in the one-million-population category, followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada.

Award expansion Ahmedabad awarded for cleanest city in population category Ahmedabad was awarded the cleanest city in the population category of more than 10 lakh. The new "Super League" category was introduced this year, recognizing cities that have consistently performed well over the last three years. Indore was also declared the cleanest city in this category. Noida was named the cleanest city in the 3-10 lakh population category, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore.

Survey scale Awards were based on 10 well-defined parameters The Swachh Survekshan Awards have been an annual event since 2016 under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. This year, the awards covered a record 4,500 cities across India. Over 3,000 assessors conducted inspections in every ward of these cities over a span of 45 days. The awards were based on 10 well-defined parameters with 54 indicators to give a comprehensive view of sanitation and waste management in urban areas.