In the wake of a tragic Air India crash that involved 242 people on board and resulted in at least 270 bodies being recovered this week, India's government has ordered an immediate inspection of all Boeing 787 aircraft.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting checks on the nation's fleet of 34 Boeing 787s.

The inspections will cover fuel, cabin-air, engine-control, and hydraulics systems.