After deadly Air India crash, inspections ordered for Boeing 787s
What's the story
In the wake of a tragic Air India crash that involved 242 people on board and resulted in at least 270 bodies being recovered this week, India's government has ordered an immediate inspection of all Boeing 787 aircraft.
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting checks on the nation's fleet of 34 Boeing 787s.
The inspections will cover fuel, cabin-air, engine-control, and hydraulics systems.
Inspection details
8 of 34 Boeing 787s in India inspected
Naidu revealed that eight out of the 34 Boeing 787s in India have already been inspected.
The DGCA had on Friday ordered maintenance checks on all Air India's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners with General Electric Co.'s GEnx engines.
These inspections, to be completed in two weeks, are mandatory after an Air India flight reportedly lost thrust during takeoff on Thursday.
The report is to be submitted in three months.
Investigation team
Formation of special multi-department team to investigate crash
Naidu also announced the formation of a special multi-department team to investigate non-technical aspects of the crash. This team has been given three months to submit its report.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing technical and operational issues, including engine thrust, flaps, and landing gear status during takeoff.
Crash details
Ahmedabad building crash
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people and headed to London's Gatwick Airport, started losing altitude just after takeoff on Thursday.
It crashed into a building near the B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, resulting in the worst aviation disaster in a decade.
Only one person onboard survived while 270 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, including those on the ground.
International assistance
Teams from UK, US arrive
Teams from the United Kingdom and the United States reached Ahmedabad on Friday to assist in the crash investigation.
This incident marks the first total loss of a 787 since its introduction over a decade ago.
Boeing's lightweight composite materials, which enhance fuel efficiency, are one of the aircraft's key features.