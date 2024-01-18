IndiGo passengers eating on tarmac: Security compromised, says Scindia

IndiGo passengers eating on tarmac: Security compromised, says Scindia

By Tanya Shrivastava

The minister's remarks follow the BCAS imposing a Rs 1.2 crore fine on IndiGo

Amid the controversy surrounding a video showing passengers of an IndiGo flight eating on the tarmac at Mumbai airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday expressed strong disapproval over the incident. He said that the security breach was "completely unacceptable." The minister's statements come after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) imposed a Rs. 1.2 crore fine on IndiGo. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also reprimanded Mumbai airport authorities and levied a Rs. 30 lakh fine.

Why does this story matter?

Scindia's comments come amid widespread criticism of inadequate airline services and significant delays attributed to dense fog conditions in North India. Much of North India has been blanketed by a cold wave and thick fog since last month. Sub-zero temperatures and dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic Plain in the hills have made commuting extremely difficult. This has resulted in severe disruption of flight operations at the Delhi airport. Neighboring states also saw delays in train and flight operations.

'Civil aviation sector making effors to cater to passenger's needs'

Addressing a press conference, Scindia said that the civil aviation sector is making all efforts to cater to the needs of the people across the country. "This is a sector that has grown phenomenally well... It is a sector that has to continuously evolve as the number of passengers grow and also service to them must be of the highest quality level." "Having said that, there are vagaries of nature over which we, as human do not control," he said.

Scindia addresses operational challenges

Scindia also said that when a crucial airport like the national capital airport is impacted, delays and cancellations follow throughout the system. He said that even with CAT-III runways, which facilitate precision landing and take-offs in adverse weather conditions, it's difficult or even impossible to operate during zero-visibility days. He added that flight movement relies on three independent variables: runway capability, aircraft, and human resources.

Penalties levied and apology issued by IndiGo

Regarding the Mumbai Airport incident, Scindia said a "chain of events" led to it and expressed disbelief over the aircraft not being assigned a parking stand. He said that notices were issued immediately. IndiGo has since issued an apology and vowed to take necessary measures to prevent such occurrences. This incident is just one of several recent airline-related issues, including a 17-hour delay on an Air India flight and a passenger locked in a restroom on a SpiceJet plane.

IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight diversion lead to tarmac incident

On January 14, an IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi was rerouted to Mumbai due to poor visibility in Delhi. The flight had already been significantly delayed. Mumbai airport authorities reported that passengers refused to board the airline coach to the terminal building, opting to sit on the tarmac instead. Sources informed PTI that the IndiGo aircraft was assigned a remote bay rather than a parking stand with an aerobridge, preventing passengers from accessing restrooms or food stalls.