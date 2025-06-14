Manipur: 5 militants arrested for extortion, equipment seized
What's the story
Five militants were arrested in Manipur on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, the police said on Saturday.
The arrests took place across Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West, and Tengnoupal districts.
Security forces also seized a cache of communication equipment and solar panels in a separate operation in the Imphal East district.
Arrest details
Arrest of UPPK member
Among the arrested was a 51-year-old man, Akoijam Robinson, a member of the United Peoples's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).
He was apprehended from Langmeidong Maning Leikai in Kakching district for allegedly extorting schools in Imphal.
A .32 pistol was also recovered from him.
In another operation at Khalong in Baruni Hill, Imphal East district, security forces recovered a trove of communication equipment.
Additional arrests
Arrests from other outfits
The police also arrested a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) from Thoubal Melaground in Thoubal district.
Additionally, one cadre each of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Pro) and PREPAK were nabbed near the India-Myanmar border in Shangtong, Tengnoupal district.
A member of KCP(PWG) was caught in Langol Game village in Imphal West district.