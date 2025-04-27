DeepMind UK employees push to unionize over Google's defense ties
What's the story
Around 300 employees of Google DeepMind, the AI division of the tech giant in London, are looking to unionize.
The move comes partly in response to Google's recent decision to sell its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to defense organizations and maintain ties with the Israeli government.
According to the Financial Times, these employees have sought membership with the Communication Workers Union in recent weeks.
Policy reversal
Internal unrest fueled by Google's policy reversal
The decision to unionize comes after Google's February 2025 announcement, which reversed its 2018 pledge to not develop AI that could cause widespread harm. This included military and surveillance applications.
The internal unrest at DeepMind was further fueled by media reports that Google is selling cloud services and AI tools to the Israeli Ministry of Defense as part of Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud deal involving Israel, Google, and Amazon.
Employee concerns
Employees express concerns over AI use in conflict
Concerns have intensified after reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used AI systems to generate targets in the Gaza conflict. It is still unclear if these systems involve Google's technologies.
A DeepMind engineer told FT that employees fear their cutting-edge AI work is being used in this conflict.
Additionally, five DeepMind staff members recently resigned, protesting against Google's military involvement and its reversal on previous ethical commitments.
Contracts
DeepMind workers urge company to abandon military contracts
In May 2024, DeepMind employees urged their leadership to abandon military contracts. Despite discussions with management, their appeals were rejected.
The UK union effort, where DeepMind employs around 2,000 people, would require a staff vote for formal recognition.
If successful, the union plans to oppose Google's defense work and is considering strike action if negotiations fail.
Company response
Google maintains commitment to responsible AI development
A Google spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to responsible AI development and welcomed open dialog with employees.
The spokesperson acknowledged that the technological and geopolitical context has changed since Google's original AI principles were established.
Unionization efforts in tech remain uncommon but are increasing, following previous employee backlash over Project Maven, a Pentagon contract involving AI for drone operations.