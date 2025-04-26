What's the story

To boost the online presence and sales of cooperative dairy products, the Ministry of Cooperation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiggy Instamart.

The agreement was signed by Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, and D K Verma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry.

Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani was also present during the signing ceremony.