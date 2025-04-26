Swiggy Instamart to introduce dedicated 'Cooperative' category: What's the reason?
What's the story
To boost the online presence and sales of cooperative dairy products, the Ministry of Cooperation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiggy Instamart.
The agreement was signed by Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, and D K Verma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry.
Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani was also present during the signing ceremony.
Agreement
MoU focuses on promoting cooperative products
The MoU will allow cooperative dairy and other products under Bharat Organics to be listed on Swiggy's e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.
"The signing of MoU will facilitate cooperatives to connect to new age customers through new age technologies," the Ministry of Cooperation said.
This partnership is expected to give a major boost to the online visibility and sales of these products.
New category
Swiggy Instamart to see this change
As part of this partnership, Swiggy will launch a dedicated "Cooperative" category on its platform.
This section will feature organic products, dairy items, millets, and handicrafts among other goods manufactured by cooperative organizations.
The collaboration will help these brands with marketing and promotion as well as consumer technology and capacity building efforts.
Global recognition
Partnership coincides with UN's International Year of Cooperation
This partnership comes in line with the United Nations's declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation.
Keeping this global recognition in mind, Swiggy and the Ministry are planning an awareness campaign to promote cooperative movements across India.
This would help raise public awareness about cooperatives and their benefits, further boosting their visibility in the market.