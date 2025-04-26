FPI inflows into Indian stocks hit ₹17,425cr this week
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped a whopping ₹17,424.88 crore into the Indian stock market this week.
This was revealed by data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
However, the recent tragic incident in Kashmir where terrorists killed innocent tourists has raised geopolitical concerns and created uncertainty in Indian markets.
Monthly analysis
April sees net outflow despite recent inflows
Despite the recent influx of funds, the net FPI investment for April remains negative.
According to the NSDL data, there has been a net outflow of ₹5,678 crore for this month.
This means that while there has been a major inflow in the preceding weeks, it hasn't been enough to compensate for earlier outflows in the same period.
Year-to-date data
FPIs have pulled out over ₹1.22L crore in 2025
Looking at the broader trend for 2025 so far, foreign investors have pulled out a whopping amount from Indian markets. The net outflow by FPIs for this year till date is at ₹1,22,252 crore.
The ongoing border tensions could continue to weigh on Indian markets in the coming weeks, even if global markets remain buoyant and earnings growth remains robust.