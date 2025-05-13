Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to several cities; issue advisory
What's the story
Air India and IndiGo have suspended services to several cities in northern and western India.
The move comes in the wake of precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security amid tensions between India and Pakistan.
The carriers have canceled all flights to/from Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Jodhpur, Bhuj, and Jamnagar for May 13.
"We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated," Air India posted on X.
Airline response
IndiGo's statement on flight cancelations
IndiGo has apologized for the disruption of passengers' travel plans due to these cancellations.
The airline said it is continuously monitoring the situation and will keep passengers informed regarding further developments.
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Amritsar had to turn back midway on Monday after precautionary blackout measures were imposed in Amritsar, PTI reported.
Airline assurance
Air India assures passengers of service restoration
The Airports Authority of India reopened these airports on Monday.
On May 9, the AAI issued NOTAMs suspending civil aviation operations in northern and western India until 5:29am on May 15, citing "operational reasons."
But drones were spotted late Monday night over Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Samba, Akhnoor, Jaisalmer, and Kathua.
After this, both airlines decided to exercise caution.
Operational update
India and Pakistan agree to refrain from any aggressive action
The airports that were allowed to resume civilian flight operations on Monday include Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise, and Uttarlai.
Since then, India and Pakistan have agreed to refrain from any aggressive action or gunfire.
"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," India's Eastern Command said.