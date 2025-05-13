What's the story

Air India and IndiGo have suspended services to several cities in northern and western India.

The move comes in the wake of precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

The carriers have canceled all flights to/from Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Jodhpur, Bhuj, and Jamnagar for May 13.

"We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated," Air India posted on X.