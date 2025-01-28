What's the story

India is about to take its timekeeping precision to the next level with the "One Nation, One Time" initiative.

The project, as the name suggests, will ensure a synchronized Indian Standard Time (IST) across the nation.

Presently, IST is calculated using GPS satellites connected to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). However, the new system will reportedly use India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) for time dissemination.