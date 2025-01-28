Explained: How 'One Nation, One Time' initiative will work
What's the story
India is about to take its timekeeping precision to the next level with the "One Nation, One Time" initiative.
The project, as the name suggests, will ensure a synchronized Indian Standard Time (IST) across the nation.
Presently, IST is calculated using GPS satellites connected to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). However, the new system will reportedly use India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) for time dissemination.
Time dissemination
NavIC to provide reference time for IST synchronization
Under the new initiative, NavIC will offer reference time to the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) in Faridabad.
This time will then be distributed through optic fiber connections to regional centers in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.
Each center will have an atomic clock for accurate timekeeping.
Atomic clocks measure time according to atomic vibrations and are so precise that they lose just a second in millions of years.
Digital synchronization
Atomic clocks to synchronize digital devices
The deployment of atomic clocks at regional centers will ensure that digital devices such as smartphones and laptops display synchronized time.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said that atomic clocks have been installed at all regional centers and the NavIC link with NPL has been tested successfully.
The initiative aims to reduce reliance on foreign systems for timekeeping and enhance national security.
Sectoral impact
IST synchronization crucial for various sectors
This precision, the Centre said is vital for sectors like navigation, telecommunications, power grid synchronization, banking, digital governance, and cutting-edge scientific research, including deep space navigation and gravitational wave detection.
Despite its importance, IST is not mandatorily adopted by all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), many of whom rely on foreign time sources like GPS.
Synchronizing all networks and systems to IST is essential for national security, real-time applications and the smooth operation of critical infrastructure.
Proposed measures
Draft rules propose synchronization protocols, cybersecurity measures
However, exceptions are granted for scientific, astronomical and navigational purposes under prior government approval.
Audits will be performed on a regular basis to ensure compliance, and penalties will be levied for violations.
The draft rules also suggest employing synchronization protocols such as Network Time Protocol (NTP) for government offices.
Public feedback on these draft rules has been invited until February 14, 2025.