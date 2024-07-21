In short Simplifying... In short A student from Gujarat, who initially struggled in her 12th-grade board exams, has astoundingly almost topped the NEET-UG, scoring an impressive 705 marks.

The National Testing Agency released city-wise and center-wise results on Saturday

Gujarat student who flunked 12th boards almost tops in NEET-UG

What's the story A student from Gujarat who did not pass her Class 12 science board has scored a remarkable 705 out of 720 in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET). This information came to light after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released city-wise and center-wise results on Saturday. Many unverified posts on social media claimed she scored only 352 out of 700 in Class 12 exams. They also shared the two scores side-by-side to back up their claim.

According to TOI, the student had been attending coaching classes in Ahmedabad's Science City area during her 11th and 12th grades. She was registered as a "dummy" student at a local school associated with her coaching center. As per the board mark sheet, she scored only 21 in physics, 31 in chemistry, 39 in biology, and 59 in English. Following her poor performance, the school authorities called her parents, who are doctors themselves, for a discussion.

The coaching center reported that she discontinued her studies two months into Class 12, but had limited information about her academic engagement since she was a dummy student. Regardless, her alleged exceptional performance in NEET-UG left school authorities astounded as she scored an impressive 705 marks, making her one of the top performers in Gujarat. She scored 99.8 in physics, 99.1 in chemistry and biology each, and an overall percentile of 99.9.

The NTA released the result on Saturday at the direction of the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions over alleged irregularities in the exam. An analysis of the data indicated that some centers have a large concentration of high-performing students. For example, more than 240 candidates at center number 22701, Unit-1 School of Engineering, RK University in Gujarat's Rajkot, scored above 600, with 12 of them receiving 700 out of 720 marks.