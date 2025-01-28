Mumbai airport's T1 to shut, 10 million fliers to shift
What's the story
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is scheduled to start operations in late May this year.
The new airport is expected to emerge as the primary aviation hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by the early 2030s.
In its first phase, NMIA will serve around one-fifth of the 55 million passengers currently handled by Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
Flight shift
Mumbai's Terminal 1 to cease operations, flights rerouted
By October, 10 million passengers flying from CSMIA's Terminal 1 will be redirected to NMIA's Terminal 1.
The other five million will be handled at CSMIA's Terminal 2, which will expand its capacity from 40 million to 45 million passengers.
This tactical move is expected to relieve air traffic congestion at CSMIA and enhance flight punctuality by minimizing holding times for flights.
Expansion plans
Navi Mumbai airport's expansion and future projections
The NMIA, located at Ulwe, is expected to handle some 10 million passengers this year and twice that by mid-2026.
Its Terminal 1 can handle 20 million passengers per annum (ppa) and is expected to be saturated by mid-2026.
The airport's Terminal 2, which can handle 30 million ppa, will be completed by 2029.
This expansion over its 2,860 acres will continue for the next decade.
Capacity forecast
Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports' future capacities
By 2030, both CSMIA and NMIA are expected to handle over 50-55 million ppa each.
However, by 2032, NMIA is likely to overtake CSMIA and become the region's primary airport with its capacity hitting 90 million ppa by 2036.
This shift in dominance is due to CSMIA's limited expansion possibilities due to surrounding slums, which have allowed Delhi airport to overtake it as India's busiest airport.
CEO statement
CEO of Navi Mumbai International Airport expresses confidence
BVJK Sharma, NMIA's CEO, has expressed confidence that the new airport will cater to the growing demand of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
He said, "The Navi Mumbai airport is well supported by multimodal connectivity, and we are confident in meeting MMR's ever-increasing demand."
However, despite this optimism, reports indicate that Delhi airport and the new Jewar airport will have a greater passenger-handling capacity than CSMIA and NMIA combined.