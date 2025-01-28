What's the story

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is scheduled to start operations in late May this year.

The new airport is expected to emerge as the primary aviation hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by the early 2030s.

In its first phase, NMIA will serve around one-fifth of the 55 million passengers currently handled by Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).