Rajasthan government to introduce bill addressing student suicides
What's the story
The Rajasthan government is planning to table a bill in the next Assembly session, to address the rising trend of student suicides.
The government counsel revealed this during a recent hearing at the Rajasthan High Court.
The court had taken cognizance of the matter on its own, after an alarming increase in such incidents.
The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for February 10.
Suicide statistics
Kota: A hotspot for student suicides in Rajasthan
In January 2025 alone, five students preparing for competitive exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) ended their lives in Kota, a prominent coaching hub.
Among the victims, three were JEE aspirants while two were preparing for NEET.
Last year, 17 students committed suicide due to exam stress in Kota, down from 26 cases in 2023.
Helplines
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).