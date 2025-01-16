What's the story

The Mumbai-based chain, Torres Jewellery, is at the center of a large-scale financial scandal that could potentially cost investors hundreds of crores.

Launched in February 2024, the company drew investors with promises of high weekly interest rates and extravagant rewards in the form of precious gems.

However, by December 2024, these schemes began to collapse as interest payments stopped and investors learned that their gemstone rewards were fake.