'Operation Sindoor' effect: IndiGo, Air India divert and cancel flights
What's the story
Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have diverted or canceled their flights on select routes in India, following 'Operation Sindoor.'
The Indian armed forces conducted the military operation in retaliation to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation included precision missile strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
IndiGo's response
IndiGo flights affected
IndiGo announced on its official X handle that, owing to the evolving situation, flights to seven destinations are affected. The affected locations include Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner. The airline has advised passengers to check flight status before heading out to airport.
Air India's measures
Air India cancels flights, diverts international routes
Air India also reacted to the situation by canceling all its flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot till 12:00pm today.
The airline said on X that two international flights bound for Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi.
To help passengers further amid this 'Operation Sindoor' disruption, Air India has shared a helpline number and asked them to check their flight status on their website.
Star Air's advisory
Star Air cancels all flights
Star Air has released a travel advisory saying all flights to and from Hindon, Adampur, Kishangarh, and Bhuj stand canceled for the day due to changing airspace conditions in the region.
The airline has waived off cancelation and change fees as part of its response to 'Operation Sindoor.'
This is aimed at providing flexibility and convenience for passengers affected by these unforeseen changes.
Other airline responses
SpiceJet, Akasa Air update passengers on flight status
SpiceJet announced that airports in parts of northern India, including Leh, Dharamshala, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, remain closed till further notice.
The airline said on X that both departures and arrivals may be affected. Affected passengers can choose a full refund or an alternate flight (if available).
Likewise, Akasa Air canceled its flights to and from Srinagar and advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Airport advisory
Delhi International Airport issues advisory
On a related note, Delhi International Airport Limited has also issued an advisory noting that some flights have been affected at the airport due to changing airspace conditions. The airport authority advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated information.