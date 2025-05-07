What's the story

Despite increased geopolitical tensions after 'Operation Sindoor,' the Indian stock market has showed surprising resilience.

The military operation, which targeted nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), first led to a dip in pre-opening trade for Sensex and Nifty.

However, once trading started, both the indices quickly recovered and moved into positive territory by 9:45am.

Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, Dr. VK Vijayakumar, attributed the market's stability to its focused and non-escalatory nature.