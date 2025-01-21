What's the story

On Tuesday, six major and minor-cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index hit their lowest in a year.

Today's stock market crash was triggered by US President Donald Trump's threat of 100% trade tariffs on India and other BRICS nations, hours into his presidency.

The affected stocks are VIP Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Axis Bank, Sanofi India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems, and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.