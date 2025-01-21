Sensex, Nifty crash: These popular stocks have hit 52-week lows
What's the story
On Tuesday, six major and minor-cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index hit their lowest in a year.
Today's stock market crash was triggered by US President Donald Trump's threat of 100% trade tariffs on India and other BRICS nations, hours into his presidency.
The affected stocks are VIP Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Axis Bank, Sanofi India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems, and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.
Market impact
VIP Industries and Easy Trip Planners witness significant drops
VIP Industries, a leading name in the luggage segment, witnessed its shares tank to a fresh 52-week low of ₹400.1. This marks a major 25% decline in the last year.
Easy Trip Planners' stock also took a beating, falling to ₹13.8 and recording a massive 38% decline in the last 52 weeks.
Financial fallout
Axis Bank and Sanofi India also affected by market downturn
Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector lender, wasn't spared by the market crash either. Its shares fell to a fresh 52-week low of ₹974.5, a 10% decline in the last one year.
Sanofi India, a leading pharmaceutical giant, also bore the brunt with its stock price dropping to ₹5,385 - a whopping 35% decline in the same period.
Stock slump
ZF Commercial and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy hit lows
Shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems, a major player in the automotive industry, fell to a new 52-week low of ₹10,933. This marks a massive 36% decline in the last year.
Meanwhile, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's stock price also fell to ₹382.6 - a massive 26% decline in the last 12 months.