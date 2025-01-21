Swiggy Instamart has added a dedicated Shark Tank section into its app, featuring more than 100 trending goods from emerging brands.

It is also hosting over 100 products from previous seasons, many of which have gone on to become popular on the platform.

The categories range from health, food, beverages, beauty, fashion, to gaming.

Brands being featured this season include Go Zero (ice creams), Beast Life (sports supplements), Patch Up (vitamin patches), MetaShot (electronics), and Fae Beauty (beauty products).