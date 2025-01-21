Swiggy Instamart to deliver Shark Tank India products in 10-mins
What's the story
Leading quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has announced a strategic partnership with Shark Tank India Season 4.
The collaboration brings over 100 innovative products from the show directly to the customers in just 10 minutes.
This is part of Swiggy Instamart's continued commitment to support emerging start-ups and promote innovation in the industry.
Sale
Over 100 products up for grabs
Swiggy Instamart has added a dedicated Shark Tank section into its app, featuring more than 100 trending goods from emerging brands.
It is also hosting over 100 products from previous seasons, many of which have gone on to become popular on the platform.
The categories range from health, food, beverages, beauty, fashion, to gaming.
Brands being featured this season include Go Zero (ice creams), Beast Life (sports supplements), Patch Up (vitamin patches), MetaShot (electronics), and Fae Beauty (beauty products).
Brand growth
Swiggy Instamart boosts growth for D2C brands
Swiggy Instamart already hosts about 250 D2C brands and is present in over 70 cities.
Brands like The Select Aisle, Bold Care, Beardo, and Anveshan that joined Instamart in 2024 have had their orders doubled.
"This collaboration enables us to bring the trending, innovative brands featured on the show directly to consumers' doorsteps," said Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha.
Ongoing support
Commitment to innovation and start-up support
The partnership with Shark Tank India highlights Swiggy Instamart's commitment to driving innovation and nurturing budding start-ups.
Not only does the company play a role in the start-up ecosystem, but it also helps these emerging brands navigate the fiercely competitive FMCG category, where agility and innovation are key to success.
Products from the Shark Tank section will remain available on Instamart even after the show comes to an end, ensuring a lasting connection between emerging brands and consumers.