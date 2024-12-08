Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy's new feature, 'Eatlists', allows users to bookmark their favorite food items from various restaurants.

Users can create and name their own Eatlists, or use the pre-set ones like Comfort Food, All time fav, and Late night cravings.

These curated lists can be accessed, shared with others, and even used to explore trending food choices on the platform. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Eatlists are aimed at helping indecisive customers

Want to create 'Eatlists' on Swiggy? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:24 pm Dec 08, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Swiggy, India's leading online food delivery service, has a feature named Eatlists. The tool lets you compile and share your favorite dishes with others. It's just like creating and sharing music playlists with your friends and family members. As Swiggy says, the feature is designed to help the 58% of users who can't decide what to order. Let's see how to use the facility.

Process

How to create an Eatlist

Creating an Eatlist is a pretty simple process. While exploring different restaurants and their offerings on the app, users can tap the bookmark icon below each listing and choose the Eatlist they want to add it to. By default, Swiggy gives three pre-set Eatlists titles: Comfort Food, All time fav, and Late night cravings. However, you can also create your own Eatlists with unique names.

Sharing

Accessing and sharing Eatlists

Once a food item is added to an Eatlist, it can be accessed in the Food section through a button at the bottom of the interface. From here, users can also share their curated Eatlists with friends, family members, colleagues, or anyone visiting a familiar city. The feature not only lets you see your own created Eatlists but also explore other trending ones on the platform.