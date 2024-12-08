Summarize Simplifying... In short To cancel a Swiggy order, open the app, select your order, and tap 'View Order Details'. Choose 'Help', then 'I want to cancel my order', provide a reason, and confirm.

Swiggy allows free cancelation within a minute of ordering, but later cancelations may incur a full order cost fee.

If your order is misplaced, damaged, or incorrect, you can request a refund by selecting your order under the 'Orders' tab, clicking 'Cancellation', then 'Compensation', and providing a reason.

You have to do it within 60 seconds

How to cancel your order on Swiggy?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:58 pm Dec 08, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Swiggy, one of the most popular food delivery services in India, lets users cancel their orders before they are delivered. The feature comes in handy, especially when there's a change in meal preferences or an error in the order. The process is simple and can be completed within 60 seconds of placing an order, saving customers from paying for unwanted food and reducing waste. Let's see how to do so.

Process

Steps to cancel an order

To cancel an order on Swiggy, users first have to open the app on their smartphone. Then, they should select their current order and tap on the 'View Order Details' button. After this, they have to choose 'Help' and click on the 'I want to cancel my order' tab. Finally, users have to provide a reason for cancelation and confirm their decision by selecting the 'Yes, I want to cancel my order' button.

Policy

Swiggy's order cancelation policy

Swiggy allows free cancelation within 60 seconds of placing an order. However, if a user cancels their order after that, a cancelation fee equal to 100% of the order amount may be levied.

Refund

How to request a refund?

In case your food order is misplaced, damaged, or wrong (due to packaging/processing errors), you can seek a full refund. For this, open the Swiggy app and tap on your account picture on the top-right corner. Then, select the 'Orders' tab, tap on your order, click on 'Cancellation,' and hit the 'Compensation' button. Finally, give a reason for claiming a refund from the options.