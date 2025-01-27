What's the story

Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed a major fall in today's trade as Sensex plunged over 800 points to ₹75,348, while Nifty declined below the key level of 23,000 to trade at 22,826.

The stock market's performance has largely been affected by the continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors and dismal corporate earnings for the December quarter.

The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms fell to ₹410 lakh crore from ₹419.5 lakh crore, wiping out nearly ₹10 lakh crore in a day.